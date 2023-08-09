RBI Seen Extending Pause To Fight Food Inflation

We expect the Reserve Bank of India to hold its key rate at 6.5% at its Aug. 10 meeting. Some investors are concerned the central bank might resume tightening given the upswing in inflation since the last review and a narrowing in the US-India rate gap following the Federal Reserve’s July hike. But we think the RBI will prioritize signs of a stalling recovery at home and wait to see whether inflation’s resurgence is temporary.