India Q4 GDP Preview: Economists Peg Growth At 5.1% As Recovery Continues

India's economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23, led by growth in services.

The gross domestic product is estimated to grow 5.1% in January–March 2023, a modest step up from 4.4% in the previous quarter, according to 26 economists polled by Bloomberg. Gross value added is expected to rise 4.9%, compared to 4.6% in Q3.

For the full fiscal year, GDP is set to expand 7%, according to a poll of 24 economists.

Recovery is likely to be led by the services sector with a pick-up in trade, hotels, transportation, and government expenditure, said a note by IDFC First Bank. While consumption continues to be supported by urban areas, rural demand is showing signs of a nascent rebound as real rural wage growth turns positive, it said.

The drag from net imports is expected to be lower with a reduction in the trade deficit and a surge in the services surplus, IDFC First Bank said. Capex cycle recovery, driven by central government expenditure, got some support from a pick-up in state spending and an improvement in capacity utilisation, it said.

According to a note by Goldman Sachs, private sector investment demand has been muted. But sequential growth in government expenditure is expected to come in stronger than expected, given spending trends in January and February, it said.

Goldman Sachs forecasts GDP to grow 4.9% in Q4.