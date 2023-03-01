India Q3 GDP Growth: CEA Says Argument Over A Shallower Recovery Does Not Make Sense

The argument that economic recovery has become shallower does not make sense since one is not making a fair comparison, Chief Economic Advisor of India, Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday, a day after the Indian government released estimates for the said.

The Indian economy grew 4.4% in the October-December quarter, compared with a growth of 6.3% in the July-September quarter. For the full fiscal, GDP is estimated to grow by 7% for FY23, the same as compared with the first advance estimate of 7%.

However, GDP growth for FY22 saw an upward revision to 9.1% in FY22, from 8.7% estimated previously.

"There is much misunderstanding of the data released last evening on GDP for Q3FY23 because it also came with revisions to the data for the data of the previous three years," Nageswaran said. Giving an instance of private final consumption expenditure, he said that the data revision to the prior year has made a growth rate of 6% come down to 2% in Q3FY23.

Even though one is comparing consumption to consumption, one is comparing the cumulative base effect of the first revision to 2021-22, the second revision to 2020-21 and the third revision to 2019-20, all of which now inflate the base period data and depress the growth rate for 2022-23, the CEA said.

Similarly, manufacturing GVA would have grown by 3.8% year-on-year in Q3 FY23 without revised data. However, it has contracted by 1.1% from a year ago in Q3 FY23 after this revision. That is a change of 490 basis points.

India's manufacturing GVA would have grown by 5.1% in FY23 from a year ago, based on second advanced estimates without revised data, he said. However, it will grow by 0.6% year-on-year in this period after revision.

"So, really one is comparing apples to oranges," he said. When one set of data is revised to take into account underlying data revisions, larger samples, etc., and the other is not, it is not a like-for-like comparison.