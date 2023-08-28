India Q1 GDP Preview: Economists Peg Growth At 7.8% Amid Resilience

While agriculture production is expected to stay relatively resilient, mining-sector GDP is likely to show flattish growth around 4.5%, effectively offsetting lower volume growth with higher profitability, according to Bajoria's forecasts.

Teresa John, lead economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, forecasts agriculture & allied sector growth to come in at 3.6% year-on-year and mining to expand 6.5%.

Growth in Q1 is likely to be led by a sharp upswing in manufacturing sector growth, aided by strong corporate profitability amid declining wholesale inflation, said John, who forecasts manufacturing sector growth at 15%.

Industry ex-construction is likely to grow 12.7% year-on-year in Q1, according to John's forecasts.

The clear standout in Q1 data is likely to be the construction sector, which is on track to post its second straight double-digit growth print amid front-loaded capital expenditure by both central and state governments, and a pick-up in non-financial corporate investments, said Bajoria.

Services are expected to continue to be the largest contributor to growth, driven by robust activity levels in the financial services, trade, hotels and transport sectors, said Bajoria. High-frequency indicators for air and rail travel continued to show steady demand in the transport sector, although capacity constraints, along with a catch-up to pre-Covid levels of activity, mean some moderation in momentum compared to the previous quarter, he said.

The financial services segment is being bolstered by double-digit credit growth, with deposit growth also rising in the quarter, aided by the return of Rs 2,000 banknotes to the system.

John expects services including construction to grow 7.7% year-on-year, with construction growth pegged at 15%.