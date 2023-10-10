India Property Stocks Rally to 2008 High on Robust Housing Sales 

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia Property Stocks Rally to 2008 High on Robust Housing Sales 
India’s property stocks advanced to the highest in 15 years, signaling a potential breakout, as robust sales added to the optimism over the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Housing in Mumbai.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s property stocks advanced to the highest in 15 years, signaling a potential breakout, as robust sales added to the optimism over the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. 

The S&P BSE Realty Index rallied as much as 4.8% Tuesday to its highest level since September 2008, as strong second-quarter sales reported by several developers lift expectations for the upcoming festive season. The NSE Nifty Realty Index climbed by a similar magnitude.

Puravankara Ltd. said its sales more than doubled from a year ago, while Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. posted a growth of 52%. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. on Friday said sales jumped 102% from the year-ago period.

The buoyancy in India’s real estate sector is in contrast with China, where a gauge of builders is trading at its lowest level in 12 years amid the country’s on-going property crisis. Country Garden Holdings Co. on Wednesday warned of a potential default, renewing concerns over the debt-laden industry. 

In Mumbai, all 10 members of the BSE real estate gauge rose, with Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. soaring as much as 19% to a record. Sobha Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd. climbed at least 4% each. 

--With assistance from Alex Gabriel Simon and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

