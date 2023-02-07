India Plans Rush Of Long-Term LNG Deals To Speed Shift From Coal
India is looking to sign many more long-term deals to buy liquefied natural gas to help power its economic growth.
Petronet LNG Ltd., India’s biggest gas importer, wants to secure 12 million tons a year of additional supply under long-term contracts, Managing Director Akshay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. That’s equivalent to about 60% of the nation’s deliveries last year, according to ship-tracking data.
New Delhi is trying to boost its LNG import capacity to increase the share of natural gas in its coal-heavy electricity mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday. It will face competition from other importers eager to sign long-term deals to reduce their exposure to the kind of volatility that saw spot prices soar to a record last year.
Petronet is also aiming to extend an existing contract with Qatar, and will request as much as 1 million tons a year more from the Middle Eastern supplier. Petronet’s proposed Gopalpur LNG import terminal and an expansion at its existing Dahej plant are set to come online later this decade.
