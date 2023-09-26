India One Of The World's Most Competitive Aviation Markets: IndiGo CEO

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia One Of The World's Most Competitive Aviation Markets: IndiGo CEO
26 Sep 2023, 12:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo plane on tarmac. (Photo: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime).</p></div>
IndiGo plane on tarmac. (Photo: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime).

India is one of the most competitive aviation markets in the world and there is also a lot of competition in the market, Pieter Elbers said on Tuesday.

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier with a domestic market share of more than 63% and is also expanding its international operations.

The airline connects 32 international and 81 domestic destinations.

According to Elbers, India is an incredible and one of the most competitive aviation markets in the world.

IndiGo is going through a "maturing phase", he said and stressed on the need for having aviation hubs in India, which is under served.

Elbers was speaking at the conference of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital.

