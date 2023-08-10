India On Track To Upstage China Among EMs, Says Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah
India is not only emerging as a favoured player, but also strengthening its position considerably, says Shah.
Longevity of growth and efficiency of capital are two distinct and remarkable attributes that India possesses, according to Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital Services.
"Nowhere on planet Earth today do you see an economy which is going to sustain a 6–7% growth in real terms and maybe 11–12% growth in nominal terms," Shah, chief executive officer of Envision Capital Services Pvt., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.
"That is twice probably what China is going to be and that's going to be three–four times of what the United States is going to be."
Therefore, India is offering a higher quantum and longevity of growth, he said. "And that is not just by some few percentage points, but... two to three times is the differential in growth."
China Versus India
From a geopolitical standpoint, the ongoing situation involving China enhances India's position further, Shah said. Across all these dimensions, India is not only emerging as a favoured player, but also strengthening its position considerably, according to him.
If China was previously the primary recipient of specific allocations, it's plausible that India has assumed that role now, Shah said.
Highlighting that this transition won't happen overnight, he said India is now well-positioned for a central role in the realm of emerging markets. "I still think that India now has a strong shot to go and occupy that centre seat in the world of emerging markets."
China's Impact On Other EMs
China plays a pivotal role in driving the global economy and significantly contributes to overall global growth, he said. Its economic dynamics have a substantial impact not only on its own economy, but also reverberates throughout the global landscape necessitating a cautious approach, Shah said.
According to him, the issues currently affecting China were unlikely to spill over into the emerging markets as the country had not been a preferred destination for investors over the past year.
With minimal incremental allocations being directed towards China, the remaining cohort of emerging markets, including India, stands to gain considerably, he said. "So, I would probably right now say that what is bad news for China is bad news for the world, but I think it's good news for India."
Moody's Downgrade Of U.S. Banks
Moody's Investors Service Inc.'s move to slash the credit ratings for 10 U.S. small and midsized lenders serves as a clear reminder of the challenge or crisis, he said.
It is a timely indication that "we are not completely free" from the situation, and such issues can endure for an extended period, according to Shah. "In the markets, there has been a very strong risk on trade over the last few months, but we need to remain mindful of the challenges that the world continues to face, particularly the developed economies."
There were indications of a potential crisis emerging towards the end of the previous calendar year and at the start of the current year, but decisive measures taken by policymakers managed to prevent it, he said. However, there is uncertainty about whether the crisis has been fully resolved or if it continues to remain a concern, according to him.