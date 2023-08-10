India On Track To Upstage China Among EMs, Says Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah

Longevity of growth and efficiency of capital are two distinct and remarkable attributes that India possesses, according to Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital Services.

"Nowhere on planet Earth today do you see an economy which is going to sustain a 6–7% growth in real terms and maybe 11–12% growth in nominal terms," Shah, chief executive officer of Envision Capital Services Pvt., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

"That is twice probably what China is going to be and that's going to be three–four times of what the United States is going to be."

Therefore, India is offering a higher quantum and longevity of growth, he said. "And that is not just by some few percentage points, but... two to three times is the differential in growth."