India Needs To Grow 7.6% Annually To Be An Advanced Economy By 2047: RBI

In order to achieve the target of becoming a high-income country by 2047, India's gross domestic product needs to grow by 7.6% from 2023–24 to 2047–48, according to a research paper published in the Reserve Bank of India's bulletin.

The calculation takes into account the World Bank's classification for high-income countries, which requires a per capita nominal GDP exceeding $21,664.

Alternatively, considering the International Monetary Fund's classification of an advanced economy, India's real GDP growth rate should reach 9.1% over the same period. The IMF's AE classification mandates a per capita nominal GDP of over $30,351.

Both scenarios assume an annual average global inflation rate of 2% until 2047–48.

To sustain growth over the next 25 years, India must rebalance its economic structure by strengthening its industrial sector, which has strong backward and forward linkages, the report said. Besides providing employment opportunities, a wider industrial sector would mean that India would be able to meet domestically the increasing demand from the burgeoning population, it said.

Accordingly, it is expected that India’s industrial sector should increase its share from the current 25.6% to 35% by 2047–2048, with manufacturing occupying 25% of total value added.