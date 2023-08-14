BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia Needs To Balance Ties With China To Grow, Lobby Group Says
ADVERTISEMENT

India Needs To Balance Ties With China To Grow, Lobby Group Says

India has to balance its relationship with China as a simmering border stand-off is distracting New Delhi from making investments in infrastructure to education, according to a lobby representing US business interests in the South Asian country.

14 Aug 2023, 4:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
GAGANGIR, KASHMIR, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Indian army soldiers guard atop their vehicle as they drive with their convoy carrying reinforcement and supplies, drive towards Leh, on a highway bordering China, on September 2, 2020 in Gagangir, India. India and China, have stumbled once again into a bloody clash over their shared border. India rushed additional troops to Ladakh after claiming to have foiled what it called China's provocative maneuvers to change the status of Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries, in the Himalayan region. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops in June this year in the Galwan Valley along the Himalayas. Chinese and Indian troops attacked each other with batons and rocks. The deadliest clash since the 1962 India-China war and both have not exchanged gunfire at the border since 1967. Since the recent clash, there has been no sign of a breakthrough. India said its soldiers were killed by Chinese troops when top commanders had agreed to defuse tensions on the Line of Actual Control, the disputed border between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. China rejected the allegations, blaming Indian soldiers for provoking the conflict, which took place at the freezing height of 14,000 feet. The killing of soldiers has led to a call for boycott of Chinese goods in India. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)
GAGANGIR, KASHMIR, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Indian army soldiers guard atop their vehicle as they drive with their convoy carrying reinforcement and supplies, drive towards Leh, on a highway bordering China, on September 2, 2020 in Gagangir, India. India and China, have stumbled once again into a bloody clash over their shared border. India rushed additional troops to Ladakh after claiming to have foiled what it called China's provocative maneuvers to change the status of Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries, in the Himalayan region. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops in June this year in the Galwan Valley along the Himalayas. Chinese and Indian troops attacked each other with batons and rocks. The deadliest clash since the 1962 India-China war and both have not exchanged gunfire at the border since 1967. Since the recent clash, there has been no sign of a breakthrough. India said its soldiers were killed by Chinese troops when top commanders had agreed to defuse tensions on the Line of Actual Control, the disputed border between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. China rejected the allegations, blaming Indian soldiers for provoking the conflict, which took place at the freezing height of 14,000 feet. The killing of soldiers has led to a call for boycott of Chinese goods in India. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- India has to balance its relationship with China as a simmering border stand-off is distracting New Delhi from making investments in infrastructure to education, according to a lobby representing US business interests in the South Asian country. 

“India needs peace for next 20 years, to develop economically,” said Mukesh Aghi, CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, which laid the groundwork for agreements between the two nations, including co-production of jet engines.

Since 2020, Beijing and New Delhi have positioned thousands of troops and weaponry close to the 3,488 kilometer (2,167 miles) disputed Himalayan border after a clash, the first in four decades, left 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers dead.  

At least 18 rounds of border talks and bilateral meetings have made incremental progress and India has linked resolution of the border dispute to restoring normal bilateral relations with Beijing. India is also positioning itself as a bulwark against China’s assertiveness by tying up with the US and its allies for critical technology and hitting back at China by blocking investments at home.

The US is with India for the long haul and is doing what it did for the China in the mid-1980’s, which is encouraging investment, sharing technology, helping the manufacturing base grow, Aghi said. What’s different this time is India will get jet engine technology, which China has yet to perfect, in the next decade, he said. 

The two countries are also in the process of dismantling regulatory barriers, some of which were introduced by the US after India carried out a nuclear test in 1998.

At the same time, India is putting a premium on an independent foreign policy, including wanting to maintain a distance with the US, Aghi said. 

Opting for French fighters over US-made jets is proof of India is balancing its relationship between US and China, Aghi said in reference to New Delhi’s recent decision co-produce three more submarines with Naval Group of France and buy 26 deck-based Rafale jets. 

India is not with the US on several issues but this isn’t a cause of concern in Washington. The growing annual trade with India currently standing at about $200 billion and a million-strong Indian diaspora act as guardrails against any backsliding of the relationship, Aghi said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT