India Needs More Testing Labs To Raise Quality Of Electrical Products, Says RR Kabel Chief

The Indian wires and cable manufacturers should improve the quality of their products to ensure safety of people around the world, RR Kabel Ltd. Managing Director Shreegopal Kabra has said.

The cost of maintaining this quality in buildings and even personal residences through good plumbing, electricals and firefighting equipment will not be more than Rs 40 per square feet, he told BQ Prime in an interview.

"Seventy-seven people die every day worldwide on account of electrical fires," Kabra said. He urged the industry not to compromise on quality because it's a question of safety.