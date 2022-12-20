India Needs An Urgent Macro Policy Facelift

Behind the glossed perception of India being the fastest-growing economy and an oasis of growth amid a gloomy global order are some serious concerns.

The latest prints showcasing a downtrend in Q2 FY23 real GDP growth to 6.3% year-on-year and a sharp contraction in industrial production and exports suggest that the post-Covid bounties afforded by a stimulus-driven resurgence in advanced economies are fading rapidly.

A new structural trend of substantially lower GDP growth is emerging. Despite the statistical rebound, the post-pandemic trend is just 2.5% three-year CAGR over the pre-pandemic levels, nearly a fourth of the post-GFC 2008 revival at 9.7% and 5% during FY19-20

The sharp rise in external deficit to 5.9% of GDP in Q2 FY23 (exports-imports of goods and services) along with the core inflation averaging high at 6% since 2020 against a meager 2-3% growth in real expenditure depicts that India’s potential growth, characterised by a balanced external account and 4-6% inflation, is now even lower than 2-3%.

This structural decline in real GDP has only compounded the lack of adequate employment and income generation. This has reduced household savings and overall savings rates to 14-year lows of an estimated 18% and 25.5% of GDP in FY23, respectively. This has been a drag on domestic investments.

Thus, this loop of declining investment and savings rates over the past decade has created a downward spiral of growth deceleration, rising unemployment, decelerating incomes, and rising fiscal burden as the loop has adversely impacted the lower-income section. At the current GDP growth rate, India would be absorbing not more than 20-25% of the annual 10 million job seekers joining the labor force.