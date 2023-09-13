India Needs A Space Law As It Joins Elite Space-Faring League

India's recent successes with Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 solar probe have positioned it alongside major space-faring nations such as the U.S. and Russia. Yet India lacks its own space laws.

The government has been encouraging private participation in the country's explorations beyond the earth. To that end, the government in 2020 created the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe. But a lack of a legal framework hampers progress.

"The promotion of space activities in India rests on the nation’s ability to provide economic stability, a clear and uncomplicated procedure for licencing by a regulatory authority, and incentives for private players," Adithya Variath, a faculty member at the Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, NLU Mumbai, told BQ Prime.

And the country is a signatory to all major international space treaties, including the Outer Space Treaty, the Rescue Agreement, the Liability Convention, the Registration Convention—already ratified by India—and the Moon Treaty.

Moreover, countries like Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Ukraine, despite not being space technology giants, have established well-defined laws for space activities.

India’s efforts towards having its own space laws stem from its objective of facilitating private sector participation in the space economy, said Iqbal Khan, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. This also furthers India’s international treaty obligations and brings it closer to other countries that also have statutory frameworks, he said.