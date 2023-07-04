India Needs A Reforms Commission To Address Statistical Crisis — Research Roundup

India needs a statistical reforms commission as the nation must address concerns over the credibility of its data that is either delayed, junked or outdated, according to a new paper.

Such a panel can outline the roadmap for reforms and reassure all stakeholders about the government’s seriousness in fixing a major governance deficit, according to a working paper by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace authored by Pramit Bhattacharya.

The country has indefinitely postponed the 2021 census, breaking an uninterrupted run since 1881 for the decennial exercise. The last official consumer expenditure data pertains to 2011–2012, and the 2017–2018 survey was junked citing quality concerns. As such, the consumer price index and official poverty estimates continue to be pegged to outdated data. The results of the latest economic census and several new surveys have been kept under wraps. Some of India’s core statistics—such as the index of industrial production and gross domestic product—have been the subject of debate for several years.

Instances of the government’s attempts to control data-led narratives have continued, Bhattacharya wrote in the paper, which is part of a research programme jointly managed by the Centre for Policy Research and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

According to 88% of data consumers and 67% of data producers interviewed by the author, India's statistical system faces a crisis today. Without "wholehearted reforms", the quality and credibility of official datasets could decline sharply in the coming years, they fear.

All the data consumers interviewed by the author identified growing opacity around datasets as a major challenge, while data producers noted the lack of an empowered authority to enforce statistical standards.

The statistical system also needs more resources to conduct high quality surveys and to upgrade its analytical capabilities, some respondents said.

A new reforms commission can outline a roadmap for reforms and reassure all stakeholders about the government’s seriousness in fixing a major governance deficit, wrote Bhattacharya.