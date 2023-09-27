India Must Remove Legal Hurdles To Drive Aviation Sector Growth

According to Syed Tamjeed Ahmad, co-managing partner at Spaviatech Law, enforcing legal remedies for aircraft lessors, and bar on fractional ownership of aircraft are among the legal hurdles that the aviation industry faces in India.

India ratified the Cape Town Convention & its Aircraft Protocol, which deals with lessors' rights in aircraft lease transactions. However, compliance has raised concerns due to conflicts with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, enacted in 2016. These conflicts have not been addressed because because international treaties must be passed by the legislature to become domestic law.

While the Cape Town Convention Bill was drafted in 2018, it has not been approved. According to Adithya Variath, a faculty member at the National Law University, Mumbai, this has, in general, created a conflict in India with regard to India’s international compliance.

Insolvency Law Hurdle For Lessors

The Aircraft Rules, 1937, acknowledge the rights of lessors to take back the aircraft. On the other hand, the insolvency law that introduced a "moratorium" is governed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India.

According to legal principles, if there's a conflict between a "rule" (delegated legislation) and a law passed by parliament, the latter takes precedence. So, when a moratorium is imposed, the lessors' rights under the Aircraft Rules are secondary to the IBC proceedings.

According to Ahmad, due to these prevailing concerns, the lessors often charge higher lease rentals and security deposits from Indian companies than their European counterparts. This often acts as a hindrance for Indian companies in expanding or sustaining in the market, he said.

Other than that, allowing fractional ownership of aircraft will help. It lets an aircraft to be owned by more than one entity, helping in sharing costs and making ownership more affordable.