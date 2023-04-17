Monsoon Forecast 2023: IMD Vs Skymet

The southwest monsoon remains a key lever for determining India's growth prospects over the ongoing fiscal year. The India Meteorological Department, the official agency responsible for weather forecasting, predicts a 'normal' monsoon in 2023, bringing cheer to farmers and markets. But there is a catch. Some other weather watchers and private agencies such as the Skymet expect the monsoons could underperform as El Nino is likely to set in over the second half of the monsoon season.

Here are the key differences between the two forecasts: