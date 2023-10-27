India Mobile Congress 2023: Vodafone To Invest In 5G Rollout, Says Kumar M Birla

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd. is set to initiate investments in a 5G rollout soon, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th India Mobile Congress, the Aditya Birla Group chairman said Vodafone Idea will begin investing in rolling out 5G network and promote 4G in the "coming quarters."

He added that India has emerged as a champion for Global South, a phrase coined during India's G20 leadership. "Many countries are eager to adopt India’s path-breaking services. With over 80 crore broadband users the digital economy is being driven by telecom sector," he said.

(This is a developing story)