India Minister Says Canada Stopped Talks On Free Trade Agreement

Gantry cranes load shipping containers onto trucks from the Cosco New York container ship docked at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, operated by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Many of the cargo containers passing through India's busiest port in Mumbai have a small piece of Japan Inc. attached: Devices from NEC Corp. that can be tracked as the containers rumble through the interior of Asia's third-largest economy. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg