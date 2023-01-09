India May Underperform China In 2023, Says Rakesh Arora

Calling it a sharp reversal in China, Arora said, "We never anticipated that they would do something like a 180-degree swing." Still, the analyst expectes that the revenge buying in China will not be commodity heavy, as most of the developers in China are either bankrupt or not investment grade.

The stimulus, or liquidity, that the Chinese government is supplying would initially go toward beefing up the balance sheet, Arora added. Property rates have to really climb before investors can jump back in, Arora said.

The housing sector in China will likely pick up in the long term. That is the mainstay for commodity consumption.

Commodity prices are well supported in the near term because of the restocking cycle, which happens before the Chinese new year, Arora added.