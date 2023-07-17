India May Prefer Middle East Crude As Russian Oil Becomes Costly

However, Indian Oil is the only refiner that has a term deal with state-run Rosneft to make long term purchases. Europe raised concerns over a Rosneft crude-carrying ship due to which State Bank of India refused to process the payment even though the crude was below the price cap. This forced Indian Oil to arrange for alternative payment in yuan via another bank, the official said. Such issues have impacted decision of other state firms from entering into long-term deals with Russia for crude imports.