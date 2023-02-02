India Looks To Shift Offshore Derivatives Market To GIFT City

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to shift the entire offshore derivatives market to Gujarat International Finance Tech-City when she announced the recognition of offshore derivative instruments in international financial hub.

The move will require all major financial generators of offshore derivatives to register with the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City.

At the end of December, the notional value of ODIs on equity, debt, hybrid securities, and derivatives stood at Rs 96,292 crore, including Rs 86,351 crore in equity.

The move ties in with the push to move offshore derivatives back home. India has succeeded in shift Nifty derivatives trading from Singapore to the IFSC. It's expected to fully transition by the middle of this year as all traders are moved to GIFT City through the India-Singapore Connect.