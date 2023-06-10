India Logs 186 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The total tally of Covid-19 cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, it stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.