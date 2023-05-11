India Logs 1,690 Covid-19 Infections In One Day; Active Cases Below 20,000

India recorded 1,690 fresh Covid infections in a day, while the number of active cases has come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The country's tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities, which include those reconciled by Kerala, as the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

India currently has 19,613 active cases, which comprise 0.04% of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, the ministry said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18%.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.