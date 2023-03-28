India Logs 1,573 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India has logged 1,573 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 10,981, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,841 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.30% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.47%.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,07, 525), the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, according to its website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,65,703, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.