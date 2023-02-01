India Logs 111 New Covid Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,783

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,372, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020; 30 lakh on Aug. 23; 40 lakh on Sept. 5; and 50 lakh on Sept.16.