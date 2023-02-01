India Logs 111 New Covid Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,783
The daily positivity was 0.07%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.07%.
India's Covid-19 tally rose by 111 in a day, while active cases have increased to 1,783, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,740, while the tally of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 4.46 crore, the data updated at 8 a.m. said.
Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,372, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the Ministry's website, 220.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020; 30 lakh on Aug. 23; 40 lakh on Sept. 5; and 50 lakh on Sept.16.
It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28; 70 lakh on Oct. 11; crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29; 90 lakh on Nov. 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on Jan. 25 this year.