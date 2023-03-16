Top India Lawyer Sees More Fees, Deals From Foreign Firms’ Entry

Whilst more competition would ordinarily mean lower prices, in legal markets it tends to work the other way round. The more ambitious firms will substantially increase their prices. That will have less to do with market forces and more to do with internal imperatives such as talent preservation, technology investment. A rich firm can pay its people better. The rate differences are astronomical. For the same work, international firms charge 5-6 times more. So either they will have to charge Indian rates, which will not happen, or we charge the same as foreign firm rates.