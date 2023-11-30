India Kicks Off Critical Minerals Auction To Bolster EV Ambition

The country has listed 20 blocks of lithium, nickel, graphite, molybdenum and rare earth elements among other minerals in the first tranche of auctions starting Wednesday, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in New Delhi. The blocks are valued at 450 billion rupees ($5.4 billion), Joshi said. The auction process is expected to conclude Feb. 20 and the blocks are located in seven states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and the Jammu & Kashmir region, he said.