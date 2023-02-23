India Joins Agriculture Innovation Mission For Climate
The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate was launched by the two nations in November 2021.
India has joined a global platform launched by the U.S. and the U.A.E. with an aim to accelerate investment and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, the state department said here.
Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi signed a letter expressing the Indian intention to join the AIM4C on the margins of the I2U2 - Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates - Business Forum in Abu Dhabi.
The inaugural I2U2 Business Forum was held on Wednesday.
“IM4C seeks to increase investment in and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. To date, the AIM4C initiative has successfully increased these investments to more than $8 billion globally,” the state department said in a statement.
"With today’s announcement, India joins the more than 275 partners, including 42 governments, who are working to collectively advance AIM4C’s mission by supporting investment," the statement said.