India Jobless Rate Rises To One-Year High in August, CMIE Says

India’s gross domestic product grew 8.7% in the year ended March, making it the fastest-growing major economy. While an expected 7.2% expansion in the current financial year will help it keep the world-beating tag, that performance isn’t seen as good enough to create jobs for a nation soon poised to overtake China as the most-populous one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a plan to fill one million vacancies in government departments by 2024, but data shows the state recruited just 0.3% of the candidates who applied in the last eight years.