India Insulated Itself From Rising Fuel Prices; Enhancing Refining Capability: Oil Minister

The discount on Russian crude oil is not as much now as it used to be in the initial period after the Ukraine conflict began, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday while asserting that the government ensured affordability and availability of petroleum products notwithstanding disruptions in the global energy market.

In an interaction with a group of reporters, he said India insulated itself from rising fuel prices and that the hike in prices of petrol and diesel in the country in the last two years has been marginal compared to several large economies and neighbouring nations.