India Inc's Topline Growth In Q4FY23 To Halve To 10-12%: Report

India Inc. is likely to report a halving of revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY23, a credit rating agency said on Thursday, as companies start reporting their financials.

The revenue growth will come down to 10-12% as opposed to 22.8% for the January-March period a year ago, Crisil's Market Intelligence and Analytics arm said.

For the full fiscal FY23, revenue is estimated to have grown 19–21%, which is slower than the over 27% growth registered in FY22, it said, adding that the operating margin is likely to have moderated by 3 percentage points.

The continuing headwinds to exports, which have had an impact on volume growth, and the high base were cited as the main reasons that will cause the sharp slowdown in topline growth for Q4 FY23, according to Crisil, which analysed 300 companies across 47 sectors to arrive at its expectations.

It said revenues of commodities and export-oriented sectors such as textiles, gems, and jewellery, and information technology-enabled services declined on a year-over-year basis.

Steel products, which account for around 11% of the set's revenue, are estimated to have witnessed a 7-9% drop in revenue on-year during the March quarter due to the imposition of export duties in May 2022 and weakness in global demand amid elevated input costs.

Similarly, muted global demand is expected to have driven a 17–19% fall in revenue for the aluminium industry, it said.

Consumer discretionary products such as airlines, hotels, media and entertainment, and retail led to the revenue growth, while demand for consumer staples such as pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods continued its growth momentum, its director for research, Ankit Dani, said.

Hotel revenues are expected to grow 98%, airline revenues by 67%, and telco revenues by 13%, it said.

On the profitability front, the operating profit margin is estimated to have improved a tad for the second consecutive quarter, from 19% in the December 2022 quarter to 19–20% during the March 2023 quarter, the agency said.

"Prices of key energy-linked commodities such as crude oil and non-coking coal seem to have come off their earlier highs and will partially offset the impact of lower global demand," its associate director Sehul Bhatt said.

Corporates are likely to see their profitability improve this fiscal as commodity prices scale down and volumes drive revenue growth, it said.