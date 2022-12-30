India Inc. High On Acquisitions In 2022; Spotlight On Cement, Retail And Pharma

As India remained a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global economic scenario, the country's corporate sector showed a good appetite for acquisitions in 2022.

Cement, retail, pharmaceuticals and quick commerce were the sectors that witnessed multi-crore deals as players sought to enhance their respective positions in the industry.

The year also saw the downfall of some of its prominent leaders. India Inc. lost two of its leaders -- former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Vikram Kirloskar, the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor who died due to a heart attack.

The demise of Mistry, which occurred due to a car accident, brought the requirement of seat belts to the fore.