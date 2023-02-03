India Imported Military Equipment Worth Rs 1.93 Lakh Crore In Five Years To FY22

"During last five financial years (2017-18 to 2021-2022) and current financial year 2022-23 (up to December 2022), total 264 capital acquisition contracts have been signed for procurement of defence equipment, out of which, 88 contracts accounting for 36.26% of total contract value have been signed with vendors from foreign countries such as the U.S., Russia, France, Israel, Spain, etc.," Bhatt said.