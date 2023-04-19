India Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Output To Rs 6,4000 Per Tonnes, Cuts Export Duty On Diesel

The government has raised the windfall tax on profits from domestically produced crude oil while cutting the levy on exports of diesel to zero.

The levy on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. has been increased from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance. The government reduced the tax on exports of diesel to zero from 50 paise per litre, the statement said. The tax on overseas shipments of aviation turbine fuel stays at zero.

The new tax rates will take effect on April 19, it said.

The rise was widely speculated after the recent announcement of a cut in crude oil production of 1.16 million barrels per day by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, which led to a jump in crude prices globally.

The previous fortnight's review was based on prices in the preceding fortnight, during which time crude prices averaged $75–76 per barrel, Sabri Hazarika, senior analyst with Emkay Global Financial Research, told BQ Prime earlier. As a result, realisations came to a level where the windfall rate was reduced to zero. "But with the recent crude price uptick to $85 per barrel, in the next fortnight's review, the rates will again be imposed. Overall, the windfall statute seems to be continuing, except when the hurdle rate is hit and it is made nil. In transportation fuel margins also, it’s the same case," Hazarika had said.

Crude oil that is pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed by companies like ONGC, Oil India Ltd., and Cairn Oil & Gas Ltd. is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel by state and private refiners like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Reliance Industries.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on the average crude oil price. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre, or $12 per barrel, were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre, or $26 per barrel, on diesel.

A windfall profit tax of Rs 23,250 per tonne, or $40 per barrel, on domestic crude production was also levied. The export tax on petrol was scrapped in the very first review, and that on ATF was done away with on March 4.