India Has Signed 13 FTAs, Six Preferential Pacts, Says Union Minister Anupriya Patel
The country has recently signed three such agreements with Mauritius, the U.A.E and Australia.
India has signed 13 free trade agreements and six preferential pacts so far with its trading partners for ensuring greater market access for domestic goods and promoting exports, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said on Wednesday.
India is also actively engaged in FTA negotiations with some of its trading partners including the U.K., European Union and Canada.
Trade negotiations with partner countries is a dynamic and continuous process for obtaining better market access for India's exports and other business opportunities, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
"India has so far signed 13 Free Trade Agreements and six Preferential Trade Agreements with its trading partners for preferential access for its products," she said.
In a separate reply, the minister said that six rounds of negotiations have been held so far between India and the U.K. for a proposed trade pact.
Replying to a separate question, Patel said that the government's decision of Nov. 19, to withdraw export duty on iron ore with 'less than 58% Fe content", iron ore pellets, pig iron and certain steel products will boost exports.
India's iron ore exports in October were 1,85,518 tonnes valuing $7.83 million.