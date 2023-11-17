India Grants Record 41,010 Patents In 2023-34 So Far: Goyal

The Indian patent office has granted 'highest' number of 41,010 patents till November 15 this fiscal year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

In 2013-14 fiscal year, 4,227 patents were granted.

"It's a record. Highest ever number of patents granted so far in 2023-24," he said in a post on social media platform X.

On this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a 'notable feat' and it marks a milestone in India's journey towards an innovation-driven knowledge economy.

"India's youth will be great beneficiaries of such strides," he said.