India Global Forum UAE: What To Expect From The Four-Day Event Featuring Changemakers
IGF UAE 2022 will feature the convergence of extraordinary minds as they address critical global issues.
India Global Forum UAE is back with its second annual edition, bringing together global changemakers and influencers from business, politics and the cultural field.
The UAE is one of the world’s most dynamic global gateways. It is a vibrant business, financial and cultural hub and home to a large and prosperous Indian community.
The India Global Forum in Dubai will showcase opportunities to build dynamic alliances with world-beating talent, technology, and business partnerships that can make a global impact.
IGF UAE 2022 will feature the convergence of extraordinary minds as they address critical global issues.
The four-day forum (Dec. 12-15) will feature:
Monday, Dec. 12 — Climate Finance and Technology Summit.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 — Founders and Funders Forum.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 — The Forum: Partners for Global Impact and IGF Studio.
Thursday, Dec. 15 — Women in Leadership Forum and Reception.
Thursday, Dec. 15 — UAE-India Awards 2022.
Climate Finance And Technology Summit
The second IGF Climate Finance and Technology Summit will explore what the roadmap to COP28 looks like and the role of India and the UAE in identifying solutions for climate mitigation and adaptation, with emphasis on solutions that focus on inclusive and equitable development, public and private partnerships to accelerate climate action and innovation of new climate technologies that can be accessible and scaled up.
A complete breakdown of the day can be found .
Founders And Funders Forum
Since its inception in 2021, IGF’s Founders and Funders Forum has been a highlight at previous editions of IGF at Bengaluru and London.
It hosts the digital economy ministers of India, the U.K. and the UAE, 50 plus founders of disruptive global companies from India, the UAE, the U.K., senior representatives of some of the world's leading investment institutions including Accel, Alphawave, B Capital, Blackstone and KKR, among others, and senior digital leaders from corporations including the Adani Group, Apple, British Telecom, Tata Ltd. and Salesforce.
Looking ahead to December 2022, over 150 founders and funders will join this edition of IGF’s Founders and Funder Forum.
A complete breakdown of the day can be found .
The Forum: Partners for Global Impact
The India-UAE partnership is going from strength to strength. Close cooperation during the pandemic has been followed by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in February, ushering in a new era of strategic alignment on trade and investment.
It is an example of successful cooperation against a backdrop of global, economic, and political fragmentation.
The IGF Forum and Studio will explore how businesses and entrepreneurs can leverage the huge opportunities opening up at the bilateral level, and also how the two countries can work together in tackling some of the most critical challenges regionally and globally.
A complete breakdown of the day can be found .
IGF Studio
The IGF Studio, running alongside the IGF Forum, brings hot topics across tech, media, climate, leadership and geopolitics under the spotlight, with some of the world’s leading minds talking on:
Climate Matters
Environment, sustainability and towards Net Zero.
The Leaders’ Table
Authoritative—and personal insights from global leaders.
Inside Geopolitics
Reflecting on the new and emerging global reality.
Talking Tech
Straight talk on tech trends and investment.
Media Minds
The shifting media landscape across key channels.
On the Money
Insights and news from the world of finance.
A complete breakdown of the day can be found .
Women In Leadership Forum
The Women in Leadership Reception is a bespoke business and networking event for women in mid-to-senior leadership roles to build strategic networks through the IGF Network.
The reception will bring together a strong network of global leaders to share experiences and celebrate women and their achievements in business, culture and government.
A complete breakdown of the day can be found .
UAE-India Awards 2022
The first-ever UAE-India Awards is a premier black-tie evening celebrating the dynamic partnership between the UAE and India, with a star-studded cast of VIP guests, celebrities and influential figures from the world of business, politics, and the arts.
The awards host for the evening will be Britain’s celebrated impressionist and comedian, Rory Bremner, with internationally-renowned singer-songwriter Sonna Rele joining in from London.
The UAE-India Awards will take place at the stunning Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai on Dec. 15, 2022.
A complete breakdown of the day can be found .
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.