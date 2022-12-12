India Global Forum: S Jaishankar On Climate Change, New World Order And India-U.A.E. Ties

Along with economic and political rebalancing, the world is witnessing cultural rebalancing as a new order emerges, according to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

"As globalisation progresses, there is more rebalancing, resulting in the rise of multipolarity, which is the emergence of various power centres around the world," Jaishankar said while delivering keynote address at the India Global Forum UAE 2022. "

According to him, the world is seeing the return of countries and regions that were relatively more dormant. "They’re now seeking out more space, exercising more space, and taking on more responsibilities. Both past and future are equally embedded in the present."

Jaishankar cited the example of India-U.A.E. relations. "If you look at the ability of India and the UAE to collaborate and do business, a lot of that comes from the intrinsic comfort between us. There are times we may have a different perspective, but that is expressed subtly," he said.