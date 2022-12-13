India Global Forum: India Stack To Evolve As Partners Increase, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The India Tech Stack, developed to streamline governance with the help of technology, can help countries of varying scale to climb the digitalisation ladder, according to the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"India Stack today represents an opportunity for the Global South—countries that, in a sense, have been left behind or have not been able to afford the digitisation that other advanced nations have been able to invest in," said Chandrasekhar during a session at the second edition of the India Global Forum in the U.A.E., on Tuesday.

"For the first time, the ability for small and large countries who have been kept away from technology, digitalisation opportunity to rapidly climb up that ladder and deliver to their citizens and government the benefits of technology (is there)," he said.

Answering a question on how India Stack will be offered at the nation's G20 Presidency, Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced sharing tech capabilities with partners to benefit from it. "We will, of course, involve private sector, entrepreneurs and startups to make that happen."

As more and more countries show interest in India Stack, "we will modulate our strategy and evolve the partnerships for that," he said.

Praising the speed at which India Stack was developed and executed, Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, U.A.E. minister for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, suggested scaling it to continent-level operations. "I don't think there is a reason why the African continent can't use this Stack within itself as well as in certain countries amongst themselves."

"Maybe there is going to be some requirement for lobbying, for explaining what happens on this front. One thing we're doing is looking at lessons learnt from India Tech Stack and seeing how we can move aggressively in the U.A.E. to have a similar solution," Al Olama said.