India GDP: Private Consumption Remains A Concern Amid Resilient Growth, Say Economists

India's GDP rose better than estimated in the fourth quarter ended March, and investments continue to grow. Yet economists are concerned about a key indicator of demand—private consumption.

The Indian economy grew 6.1% in January–March, a step up from 4.5% in the previous quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Wednesday. Gross value added grew 6.5% compared with 4.7% in the previous quarter.

For the full year, GDP is estimated to have grown 7.2%, as compared with 9.1% in FY22.

Here's what economists have to say about GDP data fine print: