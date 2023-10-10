A Taylor Swift Moment Is Marred By The Taxman

Since anything that’s legal in India (and even some things like crypto that aren’t) must be taxed vigorously, authorities began their resource-mobilization drive last month by sending a $150 million tax evasion notice to the homegrown Dream11 platform. That’s just for two years, with investigations underway for four more, according to Reuters. The fantasy-sport app was asked to pay a 28% goods and services tax on the entire prize pool, rather than just its own fees. The parent firm of the Tiger Global-backed unicorn has gone to court against the order.