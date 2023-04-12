India, France Discuss Progress On India-EU Trade Pact

The commerce ministry said on Wednesday that the trade ministers of India and France have held discussions related to the ongoing talks for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was here to attend the India-France Business Summit and CEO roundtable meeting. He held bilateral meetings with several CEOs and the French minister for foreign trade, economic attractiveness, and French nationals abroad, Olivier Becht.

"The ministers discussed priority areas related to India-EEU FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations where issues related to market access were deliberated," it said. Goyal also said India is looking to buy 2,000 commercial aircraft in the next 10 years, and there is a huge opportunity to make commercial aircraft in India to meet domestic and international demand.

"With the purchase of Rafale and the recent Airbus order, more value has been added to this partnership," he added.

In January last year, India and the EU resumed negotiations for a free trade agreement, investment protection, and geographic indications.

Becht mentioned that bilateral trade was $15.1 billion in 2021–22, doubled in the last decade, and foreign direct investment has been $10 billion, mostly from France, which is a top foreign investor in India.

"There is a will among French companies to invest in India," he added.

Goyal highlighted that by breaking language barriers, trade can be further expanded. He also invited the French minister to India along with the French community on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting in August 2023.

Goyal also addressed a CEO roundtable on April 11.

More than 50 CEOs from Indian and French companies participated in the roundtable. Sectors such as agriculture, tourism, defence, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and aerospace were represented at the meet.

Along with both the ministers, perspectives were shared by the Ambassador of India to France, Jawed Ashraf; the Vice President, CII; the Chairman and Managing Director, ITC, Sanjiv Puri; the Executive Director, International Energy Agency, Faith Birol; and the CEO, Danone, Antoine de Saint-Affrique.