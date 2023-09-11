India Eyes Economic Corridor To Power Its Export Engine

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, will be crucial for India's ambitions to increase the share of exports in its economy.

The IMEC will be comprised of two separate corridors: the east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe.

This corridor will secure regional supply chains, increase trade accessibility, improve trade facilitation, and support an increased emphasis on environmental, social, and government impacts, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

However, it's the country's exports that are likely to get a major boost.

Even though the timeline for the execution of the project will be decided over the next two months, it will take several years before the corridor can contribute significantly to the economy.