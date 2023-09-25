India's Coffee Harvest Expected To Be Lower Than Estimated This Year

Costly Coffee

The global coffee supply has been trailing demand for a third year now, jacking up prices. But Jagadeesha is not worried about the price rise.

After severe frosts hit the world's largest coffee producer two years ago, the shortage of coffee pushed up prices in the global markets. The prices of the widely grown robusta crop recorded a 20% jump between April and August compared to the previous year, according to data from the Coffee Board.

The coffee prices in India are largely influenced by the prices at the international commodity exchanges—the Intercontinental Exchange in New York for arabicas and ICE, Europe for robusta.

India, however, continues to benefit at the expense of Brazil's losses.

The inflated prices have increased the demand for Indian coffee, putting the country's farmers at an advantage.

"In the last 10 years, we have seen our coffee growers make losses in at least six years, either because of erratic monsoons or natural calamities like floods or droughts. They are now earning more than they are producing," Jagadeesha said.

Jagadeesha expects prices to remain firm another year before production in Brazil improves and the global coffee supply normalises.

Extreme weather conditions due to El Nino are fueling concerns that robusta coffee beans in major producers like Vietnam and Indonesia could also be hit. That means higher prices are coming for your cup of instant coffee and espressos, which are often made with robusta beans.

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. have also warned that prices of robusta coffee beans are significantly inflated, having a bearing on margins. They expect the prices to remain volatile for the rest of the financial year. Nestle and HUL also hiked prices by 8–10% in the last two months, according to Kotak Institutional Equities' monthly price tracker. In the past six months, these companies have seen a cumulative hike of 6-22%.