BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia Stocks Set For First Monthly Foreign Outflow Since February
ADVERTISEMENT

India Stocks Set For First Monthly Foreign Outflow Since February

Foreigners are set to end their longest monthly buying streak of India equities in two and a half years as the surge in oil prices dampens the South Asian market’s otherwise positive outlook.

29 Sep 2023, 3:16 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The lobby area of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd., a recently spun off unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., made a weak start in a widely watched trading debut on Monday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
The lobby area of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd., a recently spun off unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., made a weak start in a widely watched trading debut on Monday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Foreigners are set to end their longest monthly buying streak of India equities in two and a half years as the surge in oil prices dampens the South Asian market’s otherwise positive outlook.   

After six straight months of net buying, overseas funds have sold $1.93 billion worth of Indian stocks so far in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The last such run of foreign inflows lasted until March 2021.

The latest exodus of foreigners from oil-importing India coincided with a rally in Brent crude prices, which have gained roughly 10% this month. September’s selloff comes after the nation’s stocks recouped $17 billion of net outflows from the previous year.

Nomura Holdings Inc. strategists including Chetan Seth upgraded India to overweight from neutral on Wednesday, saying any losses due to higher oil prices provide an opportunity to buy equities as the nation remains a major beneficiary of supply chains and investor flows diversifying away from China.

India Stocks Set For First Monthly Foreign Outflow Since February

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT