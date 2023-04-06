India Elected To UN Statistical Commission, Other Key UN Subsidiary Bodies

In a significant victory, India was overwhelmingly elected to the UN Statistical Commission, returning to the world organisation's highest statistical body after a gap of two decades in a "competitive" election.

In the election, South Korea won over China for the other seat in the Asia Pacific States category through a draw of lots after inconclusive rounds of secret ballot voting.

India was elected by the UN Economic and Social Council as a member of the UN Statistical Commission, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS, an important subsidiary body of the UN organ focussed on economic, social, and environmental issues.

In a highly competitive election for membership to the Statistical Commission, India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes in a secret ballot. India, along with South Korea, the UAE, and China, were in the fray for two seats in the Asia Pacific States category.

In the first round of voting, South Korea got 23 votes, China got 19, and the United Arab Emirates got 15. In the second round, China and South Korea each got 25 votes. As per the Council’s rules of procedure, South Korea was elected for the second seat through the drawing of lots following two inconclusive rounds of secret ballot voting.