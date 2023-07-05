India Drugmakers' Margins Under Threat. Here's Why

Indian drugmakers' margins may come under pressure as the push for unbranded and trade generics could hurt volumes of the industry dominated by branded medicines.

The majority of medicines in India are branded generics—or copycat versions suggested by doctors and manufactured by recognised drugmakers with a label. Trade generics, however, are sold directly through distributors and are not promoted like branded medicines. And unbranded generics are sold by their chemical name without any label.

Nomura cites three key reasons why branded generics sales volumes could be impacted:

The government’s Janaushadhi scheme—which provides generic medicines at steep discounts to branded generics to make them affordable—has gained strong traction with a 4.2% volume share in the Indian pharma market.

Medplus has announced the launch of its own generics in pharmacies.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. is also launching a trade generic division.

"These trends could have a greater impact on the chronic segments—ailments that persist over the years, like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer," Nomura said in its June 26 note.

That could have a negative impact on Indian pharma players, according to Vishal Manchanda, a pharma analyst with Systematix. Also, even if big pharma were to move to trade generics, margins could be highly impacted, he said.

"Trade generics are usually sold at a steep discount to branded generics, and companies would be required to sell four times their branded generics volume to make similar margins on trade generics."