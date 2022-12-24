India Doesn't Need To Ban International Flights In Present Covid Scenario: Experts

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, he said. Moreover, data suggests that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, has already been found in our country. Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, Dr Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

"Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown," Dr Guleria said.