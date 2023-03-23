India Doesn't Face Financial Stability Issue Like The West, Says Axis Bank's Neeraj Gambhir

The 2008 financial crisis was more about overleveraged financial institutions creating asset-side problems, while this time the rapid rise in interest rates is causing losses on the asset side of the balance sheet, according to Axis Bank's Neeraj Gambhir. As interest rates rise, the bonds held in the portfolio will suffer mark-to-market losses, he said.

"This crisis is not about the credit quality, but about the interest rate risk lying on the balance sheet of the financial institutions," the Group Executive—Treasury, Markets, and Wholesale Banking Products at Axis Bank told BQ Prime.