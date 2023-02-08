India Does Not Look Attractive On Valuations, Says JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

With the U.S. unemployment rate narrowing to 3.4%, and the Fed claiming two vacancies for every person needed, the data does not help in keeping inflation at bay, according to Vinay Jaising of JM Financial Services.

"The only way to control inflation is to soften the job market, increase interest rates and keep it high for a longer period of time," Jaising, managing director of portfolio management services at JM Financial Services, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

While the Fed has hiked interest rates from 4.5% to 4.75%, Jaising forecasts a further increase from 5% to 5.25%, at which rate it will sustain for a longer period of time. This period is when the pain will emerge for people who have net cash or reserves, he said.

"Just the news of China opening has brought Chinese markets up by 50%, Indian markets is flat to down a bit—down by 4% to 5% last month—while the U.S. is up by 8% to 9%. Therefore, the world is taking risk on trade already."